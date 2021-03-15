Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
Entertainment

Beyonce breaks record for most Grammy wins by female artist

Taylor Swift bags Album of the Year

Posted: Mar 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Beyonce breaks record for most Grammy wins by female artist

Photo: Instagram/Beyonce

Beyonce made Grammys history Sunday by becoming the winningest woman in the history of the music industry’s top awards gala, and its most decorated singer with 28 career wins.

She secured the record after winning Best R&B Song for her hit Black Parade, a single celebrating Black culture and activism that dropped in the wake of mass protests ignited by the death of George Floyd in police custody in the summer of 2020.

“I am so honored. I’m so excited. Thank you,” said the singer, who made a surprise showing at the gala she has skipped for the past several years.

“As an artist I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect our times. So I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world,” she continued, wearing a curve-hugging black leather mini dress. 

“It’s such a magical night, thank you so much,” Beyonce said, adding her gratitude to her children — after the eldest, Blue Ivy, won her first Grammy for her appearance in the music video Brown Skin Girl.

“I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommies. Y’all are my babies. And I’m so proud of y’all. I love you so much, my rock,” she said, nodding to her husband, rapper Jay-Z.

It is a major moment for the 39-year-old Beyonce, whose repeated snubs in top award fields have raised eyebrows and stirred controversy.

She is the Grammy’s most nominated female artist ever with 79, tied with Paul McCartney as the second most nominated act and only one behind husband Jay-Z and industry legend Quincy Jones.

Prior to 2021, the megastar boasted 24 Grammy wins to her name — but notoriously lost Album of the Year in 2017 to British balladeer Adele, a controversial snub often cited as an example of the Recording Academy’s diversity issues.

Critics praised Black Parade for Beyonce’s strong vocals as well as its lyrics that simultaneously condemn racism, issue a call for activism and pay homage to Black culture.

Proceeds from the song benefit Beyonce’s Black Business Impact Fund, which supports Black-owned small businesses.

Taylor bags Album of the Year

Pop powerhouse Taylor Swift won the Grammy for Album of the Year for folklore her first of two quarantine records — the third time she has won the coveted trophy, putting her in rarefied company.

Swift bested contenders including Post Malone, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, sister act Haim and the Black Pumas to win the award.

Only three other artists have won Album of the Year three times — Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.

It’s been a banner year for Swift, the one-time Grammy darling who surprised her legions of fans not once but twice during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, releasing folklore over the summer and evermore as an early holiday gift.

folklore — which earned the star six Grammy nominations — saw the famously introspective Swift delve into songwriting from the perspective of others, storytelling in the vein of American musical folk storytellers including Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and the late John Prine.

Sunday’s big win marked a return to the Grammy spotlight for Swift, who appeared to have fallen out of grace with the Recording Academy in recent years.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
