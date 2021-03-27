Asim Azhar, Young Stunners come together for Yaad

Asim Azhar has collaborated with rappers Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus) for a breakup song.

“Yaad needs to trend here too,” said Asim on Twitter shortly after release. “The world needs to know Pakistan is making some noise.”

#yaad needs to trend here too!! The world needs to know 🇵🇰 is making some noise 💪🏽 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) March 26, 2021

This is Asim’s second collaboration with the rappers. Their first single Tum Tum was released in 2020 and racked up over nine million views. Actor Hania Aamir, TikToker Areeka Haq and YouTuber Mooroo featured in the video.

Asim thanked his fans for showing love to his new single and said it was trending on YouTube.

teri bas yaad.. 🙏🏽 TRENDING #4 IN A DAY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GHPUILoUGx — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) March 26, 2021

Last month, Young Stunners lent vocals for Groove Mera, the anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

