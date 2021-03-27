Saturday, March 27, 2021  | 12 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Asim Azhar, Young Stunners come together for Yaad

It's a breakup song

Posted: Mar 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Asim Azhar, Young Stunners come together for Yaad

Photo: YouTube/Yaad

Asim Azhar has collaborated with rappers Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus) for a breakup song.

Yaad needs to trend here too,” said Asim on Twitter shortly after release. “The world needs to know Pakistan is making some noise.”

This is Asim’s second collaboration with the rappers. Their first single Tum Tum was released in 2020 and racked up over nine million views. Actor Hania Aamir, TikToker Areeka Haq and YouTuber Mooroo featured in the video.

Asim thanked his fans for showing love to his new single and said it was trending on YouTube.

Last month, Young Stunners lent vocals for Groove Mera, the anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League. 

