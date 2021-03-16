Tuesday, March 16, 2021  | 1 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Armeena Khan, Samina Peerzada grateful for receiving coronavirus vaccine

I'm so relieved, said Armeena

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Armeena Khan, Samina Peerzada grateful for receiving coronavirus vaccine

Photo: Instagram/Armeena Khan

Actor and host Samina Peerzada shared with followers her experience of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Thank you and shabash (well done) Pakistan,” Samina tweeted on Monday.

A vaccination drive was announced by planning minister Asad Umar on February 15 for people aged 65 years or above, which started on March 10.

Sherdil star Armeena Khan received her dose on Sunday in the UK. 

“Just got my vaccine done,” said Armeena. “I’m so relieved and grateful. It didn’t hurt at all.”

Photo: Armeena Khan

In February, Reema Khan received her second dose of the COVID-19 in the US. She received her first dose in January.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Armeena Khan COVID-19 Vaccine Samina Peerzada
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
covid-19, samina pirzada, armeena khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lollywood veteran Zeba Begum hospitalised in Lahore
Lollywood veteran Zeba Begum hospitalised in Lahore
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Fact-check: Ansar Abbasi and the Aurat March disinformation campaign
Fact-check: Ansar Abbasi and the Aurat March disinformation campaign
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Jemima Khan talks about being stalked by cab driver
Jemima Khan talks about being stalked by cab driver
Mehwish Hayat is upset over live concert in Islamabad
Mehwish Hayat is upset over live concert in Islamabad
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Fawad Alam set to make acting debut with Khudkash Muhabbat
Fawad Alam set to make acting debut with Khudkash Muhabbat
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a 'petulant child'
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a ‘petulant child’
Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards
Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.