HOME > Entertainment

AR Rahman’s 99 Songs is a musical love story

It will hit the theatres in April

Posted: Mar 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
AR Rahman’s 99 Songs is a musical love story

Photo: YouTube/99 Songs

Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman has turned producer with a musical love story 99 Songs, Bollywood Hungama reported.

“The film is about one man’s struggle against the old and the new world and the antidote is music,” said Rahman. 

Ehan Bhat plays the lead in the film opposite Edilsy Vargas. Manisha Koirala, Lisa Ray and musicians Ranjit Barot and Rahul Ram are part of the cast. The trailer was released on March 23.

99 Songs will hit the theatres on April 16, 2021. It will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. It has been co-written by Rahman and directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy.

AR Rahman is one of the most successful music composers with several international awards under his belt, including Oscars, Grammys and Golden Globes. 

