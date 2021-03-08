Monday, March 8, 2021  | 23 Rajab, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Apple TV+ to offer shows from Malala Yousafzai

It’s signed a multiyear deal with the Pakistani Nobel laureate

Posted: Mar 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Apple TV+ to offer shows from Malala Yousafzai

Photo: Instagram/Malala

Apple is expanding its slate of influential TV+ programming. The company has signed a multiyear programming partnership with Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Malala’s original programming for Apple TV+ will span dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, and children’s series, the company said.

“I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream,” Malala said.

“And I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Apple to help bring these stories to life. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it.”

Malala and her new production company Extracurricular join Apple’s burgeoning roster of creative visionaries, including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Idris Elba, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, Alfonso Cuarón and others.

At the age of 16, Malala published her best-selling memoir ‘I Am Malala’. She has since written two more books, starred in a documentary about her early life and created Assembly, a digital publication for girls and young women available on Apple News.

Since its launch in 2018, Assembly has published stories from young women in more than 100 countries and in over 20 languages.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. It offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions.

