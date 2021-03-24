Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Entertainment

Anoushay Abbasi’s Bewafa is for the lovelorn

It is a short musical

Posted: Mar 24, 2021
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: YouTube/C1 Shorts

Actor Anoushay Abbasi plays an unfaithful wife in her short musical Bewafa.

“This story was so heart-breaking that when it was narrated to me, I was immediately intrigued to play a part in it,” said Anoushay Abbasi. “As an actor, I love the margins and avenues we get with the advent of digital platforms, which we don’t with television.”

Actors Wasil Tanweer and Ahmed Randhawa are playing the leads alongside Anoushay. Bewafa’s title song has been sung by Nabeel Shaukat Ali, who is composer for the film as well. It is directed by Fahd Nur.

The film was released on YouTube on March 18.

Anoushay has starred in a number of dramas, including Behkawa, Pyarey Afzal and Meray Pass Tum Ho. She started hosting a sports comedy show Sports Paaltix last month.

