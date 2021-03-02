Anoushay Abbasi is now comedy sports show host

Actor Anoushay Abbasi has forayed into the world of hosting with a sports comedy sketch show Sports Paaltix.

“Have you seen our latest episode?” said Anoushey, asking for the audiences’ feedback.

Photo: Instagram/Anoushay Abbasi

The hosts also include Khalid Butt and Faizan Najeeb, who talk about the Pakistan Super League with guests on the show. The show features different segments. It is available on B Sports, which is Pakistan’s first digital sports platform.

“Sports hosting is something new for me, but given how Pakistan loves cricket, I was super excited to try it,” Anoushay said.

She added that she is also getting to learn more about cricket from the show’s team.

Anoushay has starred in a number of dramas, including Behkawa, Pyarey Afzal and Meray Pass Tum Ho.

