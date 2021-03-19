Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of domestic violence

Hollywood superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle turned ugly after she filed new documents accusing ex-husband Brad of domestic abuse, US Weekly reported.

“The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behaviour,” a source close to Brad told US Weekly. “This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad.”

The insider stated that Angelina has made a number of claims against Brad, which have been reviewed but not substantiated. Both Angelina and her children are willing to present “proof and authority of their claims” against Brad, the filing indicates.

The couple’s children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, are expected to speak out in court.

Angelina and Brad started dating after meeting on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith (2004). The couple split in 2016 after two years of marriage and have since been engaged in a custody battle for their children.

