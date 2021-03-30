Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
Amir Khan lets fans into personal life with new series

Meet the Khans airs on BBC

SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Amir Khan lets fans into personal life with new series

Photo: YouTube/BBC

Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton, a reality TV series, delves into the lives of British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan and his family.

Meet the Khans is out now,” announced Faryal Mehmood, Amir’s wife and a fashion and beauty influencer. 

amir khan boxer reality TV series Faryal Makhdoom
Photo: Instagram/Faryal Makhdoom

The series follows the two-time world boxing champion’s life at home with their three children. Amir said the project brought them close together and shows his love for his hometown Bolton, where he chose to stay despite having a number of opportunities to leave. 

“But something for some reason brings me back to Bolton,” he said. “My career started off here and the love I have got from the community here, it’s very hard for me to leave.”

Amir has a boxing academy in Bolton, according to Bolton News, where he is training young aspiring boxers and hopes to produce champions and Olympions.

Meet the Khans was announced in September 2020. It airs on BBC.

In 2018, a feature-length documentary Team Khan based on Amir’s life was premiered at the Raindance Film Festival in London. It was chosen in the Best UK Feature and Best Cinematography categories.

MOST READ
In pictures: Celebrities who attended the Pakistan Day parade
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Playwright Haseena Moin passes away in Karachi
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
Did Kubra Khan unfollow PM Imran Khan?
Sushant Singh’s Chhichhore wins Indian award for best film
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
Listen to Reshma lookalike’s rendition of ‘Lambi Judaai’
Watch: How this Pakistani horror film made it to Amazon
Celebrities congratulate Humayun Saeed on Pride of Performance
 
 
 
 
 
