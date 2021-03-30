Amir Khan lets fans into personal life with new series

Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton, a reality TV series, delves into the lives of British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan and his family.

“Meet the Khans is out now,” announced Faryal Mehmood, Amir’s wife and a fashion and beauty influencer.

Photo: Instagram/Faryal Makhdoom

The series follows the two-time world boxing champion’s life at home with their three children. Amir said the project brought them close together and shows his love for his hometown Bolton, where he chose to stay despite having a number of opportunities to leave.

“But something for some reason brings me back to Bolton,” he said. “My career started off here and the love I have got from the community here, it’s very hard for me to leave.”

Amir has a boxing academy in Bolton, according to Bolton News, where he is training young aspiring boxers and hopes to produce champions and Olympions.

Meet the Khans was announced in September 2020. It airs on BBC.

In 2018, a feature-length documentary Team Khan based on Amir’s life was premiered at the Raindance Film Festival in London. It was chosen in the Best UK Feature and Best Cinematography categories.