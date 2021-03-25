Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Aamir Khan tests positive for coronavirus

He is in self-quarantine

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Aamir Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: File

Aamir Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, Bollywood Hungama reported.

“Mr Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus,” Aamir’s spokesperson confirmed. “He is at home in self-quarantine following all the protocols and he’s doing fine.”

He thanked fans for their prayers and requested everyone, who was in contact with the actor, to get tested. 

Last month, Ranbir Kapoor contracted COVID-19 as well. Alia Bhatt, who was shooting with him for their upcoming film Brahmastra, quarantined herself as a precautionary measure despite testing negative.

Aamir Khan is no longer active on social media, which he quit shortly after his 56th birthday. He will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha.

