Tuesday, March 16, 2021  | 1 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Aamir Khan quits social media a day after his birthday

Actor made Instagram debut in 2018

Posted: Mar 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Aamir Khan quits social media a day after his birthday

Photo: Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shocked his fans by bidding farewell to social media, Bollywood Hungama reported.

“Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday,” said Aamir on Monday. “This is going to be my last post on social media.”

The Dangal actor assured his fans that he would continue communicating with them the way he did before. 

“Considering that I’m so active anyway,” he said, “I have decided to drop the pretense.”

The actor celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday.

Aamir has reportedly quit social media to avoid distraction on sets while filming. He made his Instagram debut in 2018.

He will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha.

aamir khan social media
 
