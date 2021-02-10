Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Zoya Nasir trolled for welcoming Christian Betzmann to “peace”

German vlogger converted to Islam recently

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Zoya Nasir trolled for welcoming Christian Betzmann to “peace”

Photo: Instagram/Zoya Nasir

Actor Zoya Nasir was accused of “ruining” German vlogger Christian Betzmann’s religion after she congratulated him on embracing Islam.

Betzmann is friends with many Pakistani celebrities, including Zoya Nasir. The Zebaish actor often shares photos of her with Betzmann.

Zoya recently shared a photo with the vlogger, in which the two are twinning in black, and congratulated him on converting to Islam. “Welcome to peace,” she wrote. “May Allah give you all that you desire and more.”

Where many showered Christian with their blessings and wishes, a user accused Zoya of “ruining his religion”, and wrote a hateful comment for Christian.

Photo: Instagram/Zoya Nasir

Zoya replied to the troll asking if she would dare say the same to her and Betzmann’s faces rather than through her “keyboard’s safety”.

“How would you feel if he [Betzmann] decided to listen to you and actually followed your criminal advice?”

Zoya also put up a screenshot of the troll’s comment and wondered if the woman had any idea of what would happen if she said this to an “emotionally weak person”.

Photo: Instagram/Zoya Nasir

“Does she even realise this?” she said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
christian betzmann Zoya Nasir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bakhtawar reveals how her wedding was similar to her parents'
Bakhtawar reveals how her wedding was similar to her parents’
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka's silence on protesting Indian farmers
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka’s silence on protesting Indian farmers
Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?
Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?
Trailer out for Parineeti-starrer The Girl on the Train
Trailer out for Parineeti-starrer The Girl on the Train
Falak Shabbir gets trolled for expressing love for his wife
Falak Shabbir gets trolled for expressing love for his wife
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
How long did it take to make Bakhtawar’s valima outfit?
How long did it take to make Bakhtawar’s valima outfit?
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
This truck is the last vehicle registered in Benazir’s name
This truck is the last vehicle registered in Benazir’s name
Nomi Ansari is not happy about his new ‘faded’ passport
Nomi Ansari is not happy about his new ‘faded’ passport
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.