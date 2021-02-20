Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann are now engaged

German vlogger Christian Betzmann has proposed to actor Zoya Nasir.

“He asked and I said yes,” Zoya said. “Thank you for being my light in the darkest hours and showing me the true meaning of happiness.”

Zoya posted a photo on Friday in which Christian can be seen proposing to her on his knees, holding out a ring to her.

Photo: Instagram/Zoya Nasir

Christian also shared a photo of his proposal and confessed his love for the Zebaish actor.

“The best day of my life,” he wrote.

Photo: Instagram/Christian Betzmann

The vlogger uploaded a video titled We Got Engaged showing how he proposed to Zoya. “Pakistan was my destiny,” he said.

Earlier this month, Christian announced that he had converted to Islam, which he learned about while shooting vlogs in Pakistan for over a year.

“I started my channel in December last year and spent almost a year in Pakistan. I met so many incredible people and learned a lot about the religion and their lifestyle.”

