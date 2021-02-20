Saturday, February 20, 2021  | 7 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann are now engaged

German vlogger recently converted to Islam

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann are now engaged

Photo: Instagram/Christian Betzmann

German vlogger Christian Betzmann has proposed to actor Zoya Nasir.

“He asked and I said yes,” Zoya said. “Thank you for being my light in the darkest hours and showing me the true meaning of happiness.”

Zoya posted a photo on Friday in which Christian can be seen proposing to her on his knees, holding out a ring to her.

Photo: Instagram/Zoya Nasir

Christian also shared a photo of his proposal and confessed his love for the Zebaish actor.

“The best day of my life,” he wrote.

Photo: Instagram/Christian Betzmann

The vlogger uploaded a video titled We Got Engaged showing how he proposed to Zoya. “Pakistan was my destiny,” he said.

Earlier this month, Christian announced that he had converted to Islam, which he learned about while shooting vlogs in Pakistan for over a year.

“I started my channel in December last year and spent almost a year in Pakistan. I met so many incredible people and learned a lot about the religion and their lifestyle.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
christian betzmann Zoya Nasir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah's rise to fame
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah’s rise to fame
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali
Driver arrested for killing Nicki Minaj's father in hit-and-run
Driver arrested for killing Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.