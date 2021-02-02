Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

What’s the Urdu poetry on Bakhtawar’s mehndi dress about?

It was designed by Zara Shahjahan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
What’s the Urdu poetry on Bakhtawar’s mehndi dress about?

Photo: Instagram/Bakhtawar Bhutto

Bakhtawar Bhutto shared a glimpse into her mehndi on Instagram, which took place on January 27 at Bilawal House. 

In pictures, Bakhtawar is wearing a ravishing red dress by Zara Shahjahan, coupled with an embellished green and yellow dupatta. Chaudhry wore an off-white shalwar kameez along with a shawl.

In one particular photo by Zara, Bakhtawar’s green dupatta can be seen embroidered with an Urdu poem, ‘Woh ladki laal qalandar‘ by Hassan Mujtaba. He had written this for late Benazir Bhutto.

Bakhtawar Bhutto tied the knot with Mehmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House, Karachi on Friday. She was gifted a brand new house by father Asif Zardari, which has been constructed within the Bilawal House in Karachi’s Clifton.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari mehndi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
junaid khan actor, hira mani, pakistani films, pakistani dramas, lollywood, singer, songwriter,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Here’s what the guests were served at Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding
Here’s what the guests were served at Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress
Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar
Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar
Everything you need to know about Bakhtawar's wedding
Everything you need to know about Bakhtawar’s wedding
Sarah Khan regrets playing the weak woman in Mere Bewafa
Sarah Khan regrets playing the weak woman in Mere Bewafa
Abrar ul Haq's new song is all about Imran Khan
Abrar ul Haq’s new song is all about Imran Khan
Zara Noor Abbas is all praise for Rajkummar Rao
Zara Noor Abbas is all praise for Rajkummar Rao
Sanam Saeed asks her fans all the right questions
Sanam Saeed asks her fans all the right questions
Zaid Ali and wife have some good news to share
Zaid Ali and wife have some good news to share
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.