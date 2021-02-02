What’s the Urdu poetry on Bakhtawar’s mehndi dress about?

Bakhtawar Bhutto shared a glimpse into her mehndi on Instagram, which took place on January 27 at Bilawal House.

In pictures, Bakhtawar is wearing a ravishing red dress by Zara Shahjahan, coupled with an embellished green and yellow dupatta. Chaudhry wore an off-white shalwar kameez along with a shawl.

In one particular photo by Zara, Bakhtawar’s green dupatta can be seen embroidered with an Urdu poem, ‘Woh ladki laal qalandar‘ by Hassan Mujtaba. He had written this for late Benazir Bhutto.

Bakhtawar Bhutto tied the knot with Mehmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House, Karachi on Friday. She was gifted a brand new house by father Asif Zardari, which has been constructed within the Bilawal House in Karachi’s Clifton.

