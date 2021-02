Watch: Ranveer Singh comes up with ‘Pawri Horahi Hai’ rendition

Indian actor Ranveer Singh has come up with his own rendition of the trending “Pawri Horahi Hai” meme.

It was uploaded on social media websites.

Aur hum ek baar phir mile 😭❤️ and is baar humne bhot pawri ke😂❤️❤️

Thank you for today baba you made my dad, proud to be your fan always and forever😭✨❤️ #RanveerSingh The man with a golden heart 😭❤️ @RanveerOfficial Thank you for meeting me and planning this🙏🏻😭 pic.twitter.com/ez1PeCK3iE — Baba ki Jaan Muskaan😭❤️ (@Itsmuskaanarora) February 22, 2021

The pawri trend was started after her five-second video, which was posted on February 6, went viral. She had made it on a lark by the roadside in Nathia Gali during a trip with her friends. Hundreds of recreations flooded social media, including those from celebrities and cricketers.

The original video has earned millions of views on Instagram, and its remake has over three million hits. Dananeer’s followers have also increased to one million on Instagram.

Indian YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate's pawri mashup has amassed over 30 million views.