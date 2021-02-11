Was Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding outfit made of gold and diamonds?

As soon as Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding pictures went viral, people started speculating if there were actual diamonds or gold on her outfit.

These speculations were put to rest on Wednesday by designer Wardha Saleem. In an interview with BBC Urdu, Wardha revealed that she used neither gold wire nor diamonds for Bakhtawar’s suit. Instead, she used the best quality material from local markets in Pakistan.

“When Bakhtawar approached us, she already had an idea about the kind of work we do,” said Wardha. “Because of her prior research on our designs, it was easy for us to figure out what she wanted.”

Photo: Instagram/Wardha Saleem Official

Bakhtawar’s outfit took 45 artisans and six to seven months to design. The team worked double shifts for three months. Wardha decided to keep the outfit gold and ivory because Bakhtawar had told her in a meeting that the late Benazir Bhutto also wore an white-and-ivory suit on her wedding.

Photo: Instagram/Wardha Saleem Official

“Bakhtawar was also going to wear a sapphire piece from Benazir’s jewellery,” she said. “So we decided to incorporate blue tones in the suit as well.”

She added that Bakhtawar could be a “dream bride” for any brand because after a couple of meetings she told us that she didn’t doubt her capability.

Bakhtawar tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry on January 29 at Bilawal House.