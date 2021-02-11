Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Was Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding outfit made of gold and diamonds?

Designer Wardha Saleem shares details

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Was Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding outfit made of gold and diamonds?

Photo: Instagram/Bakhtawar Bhutto

As soon as Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding pictures went viral, people started speculating if there were actual diamonds or gold on her outfit.

These speculations were put to rest on Wednesday by designer Wardha Saleem. In an interview with BBC Urdu, Wardha revealed that she used neither gold wire nor diamonds for Bakhtawar’s suit. Instead, she used the best quality material from local markets in Pakistan.

“When Bakhtawar approached us, she already had an idea about the kind of work we do,” said Wardha. “Because of her prior research on our designs, it was easy for us to figure out what she wanted.”

Photo: Instagram/Wardha Saleem Official

Bakhtawar’s outfit took 45 artisans and six to seven months to design. The team worked double shifts for three months. Wardha decided to keep the outfit gold and ivory because Bakhtawar had told her in a meeting that the late Benazir Bhutto also wore an white-and-ivory suit on her wedding.

Photo: Instagram/Wardha Saleem Official

“Bakhtawar was also going to wear a sapphire piece from Benazir’s jewellery,” she said. “So we decided to incorporate blue tones in the suit as well.”

She added that Bakhtawar could be a “dream bride” for any brand because after a couple of meetings she told us that she didn’t doubt her capability.

Bakhtawar tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry on January 29 at Bilawal House.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bakhtawar bhutto wedding outfit
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bakhtawar reveals how her wedding was similar to her parents'
Bakhtawar reveals how her wedding was similar to her parents’
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka's silence on protesting Indian farmers
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka’s silence on protesting Indian farmers
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Falak Shabbir gets trolled for expressing love for his wife
Falak Shabbir gets trolled for expressing love for his wife
Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?
Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
How long did it take to make Bakhtawar’s valima outfit?
How long did it take to make Bakhtawar’s valima outfit?
This bashing has to stop: Mehwish Hayat on PSL anthem
This bashing has to stop: Mehwish Hayat on PSL anthem
This truck is the last vehicle registered in Benazir’s name
This truck is the last vehicle registered in Benazir’s name
Bakhtawar Bhutto wins over internet with new wedding photo
Bakhtawar Bhutto wins over internet with new wedding photo
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.