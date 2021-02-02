Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Two TV channels owe me Rs65m, says Noman Ijaz

Discusses payment crises, blackmail in the industry

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Two TV channels owe me Rs65m, says Noman Ijaz

Photo: Instagram/Naman Ijaz

Veteran actor Noman Ijaz has made shocking revelations about the ongoing payment crises in the drama industry.

Ijaz revealed on Behind The Curtain with Rafay Rashdi how a number of actors have not been paid their dues even after years, including himself. “A channel has yet to pay me Rs40 million, another owes me Rs25 million. It’s been four years.”

Ijaz said the entire system is corrupt. When a producer has to ask his broadcaster for the payments, he has to “beg him” for it.

“I’m sorry, but us artists are working like donkeys nowadays,” he said. “Even during the pandemic, broadcasters blackmailed producers for content, who then blackmailed actors that they would be blacklisted if they didn’t work.” He added a lot of actors had to hide that they tested positive for COVID-19 due to the fear of losing work.

Ijaz said there’s no concept of royalties in the Pakistani drama industry. “I was paid royalties only once for Nijaat that I did for PTV in the 1990s.” 

He revealed that there are no laws, safety or security for actors. “If you read through the contracts, you wouldn’t find anything for actors. Even your producer wouldn’t stand by you. This is what is happening in Pakistan.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
noman ijaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
junaid khan actor, hira mani, pakistani films, pakistani dramas, lollywood, singer, songwriter,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Here’s what the guests were served at Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding
Here’s what the guests were served at Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress
Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar
Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar
Everything you need to know about Bakhtawar's wedding
Everything you need to know about Bakhtawar’s wedding
Sarah Khan regrets playing the weak woman in Mere Bewafa
Sarah Khan regrets playing the weak woman in Mere Bewafa
Abrar ul Haq's new song is all about Imran Khan
Abrar ul Haq’s new song is all about Imran Khan
Zara Noor Abbas is all praise for Rajkummar Rao
Zara Noor Abbas is all praise for Rajkummar Rao
Hadiqa Kiani's Qawwali racks up a million views after release
Hadiqa Kiani’s Qawwali racks up a million views after release
Sanam Saeed asks her fans all the right questions
Sanam Saeed asks her fans all the right questions
Zaid Ali and wife have some good news to share
Zaid Ali and wife have some good news to share
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.