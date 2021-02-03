Trailer out for Parineeti-starrer The Girl on the Train

The trailer of the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train is out. The film will premiere on February 26 on Netlflix.

It is based on a British novel of the same name, and a Hollywood movie starring Emily Blunt was produced based on the story in 2016.

The trailer shows Parineeti obsessed with a couple who live next to her ex-husband. “She reminds me of my past,” she says.

After a series of events, the woman is found dead in the woods, and Parineeti finds defending herself before the law enforcement for being a suspect.

The film cast includes Aditya Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, among others.