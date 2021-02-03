Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Trailer out for Parineeti-starrer The Girl on the Train

It premieres on Netflix on February 26

Posted: Feb 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Trailer out for Parineeti-starrer The Girl on the Train

Photo: Netflix

The trailer of the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train is out. The film will premiere on February 26 on Netlflix.

It is based on a British novel of the same name, and a Hollywood movie starring Emily Blunt was produced based on the story in 2016.

The trailer shows Parineeti obsessed with a couple who live next to her ex-husband. “She reminds me of my past,” she says.

After a series of events, the woman is found dead in the woods, and Parineeti finds defending herself before the law enforcement for being a suspect.

The film cast includes Aditya Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, among others.

