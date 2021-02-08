This bashing has to stop: Mehwish Hayat on PSL anthem

Actor Mehwish Hayat said she loved Pakistan Super League’s new anthem Groove Mera despite all the criticism.

Groove Mera was launched Saturday evening after much anticipation. It features Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and rappers Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus) on vocals. The anthem went viral within no time, with some praising it for its unique composition and fresh voices and others questioning them.

Chhalawa actor Mehwish Hayat was among those praising the anthem. She called it “bold and fresh” and said people should stop bashing it.

“This is what stifles creativity,” said Mehwish. “We always want more of the same and are not prepared to accept anything different.”

Idk what the fuss is abt? I loved the new #pslanthem2021 .It was bold & fresh! This is what stifles creativity in our country,we always want more of the same & not prepared to accept anything different.This bashing has to stop. We need a diversity of voices & ideas.Well done PSL! https://t.co/hYMuZqkx8D — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 7, 2021

Mehwish appreciated the PSL and said Pakistan needs “diverse voices and ideas”.

Groove Mera received mixed reactions on social media. Some users refused to accept it as the official PSL6 anthem and advised the PSL to change it.

Ali Zafar to Naseebo lal, Aima Baig and Youngstunner after hearing PSL anthem:#GrooveMera#PSL6 pic.twitter.com/6NKmd1Bw3P — حسن⚡ (@oyerajay8) February 7, 2021

Still have time to change the official Song of the #PSL .

No attraction at all 🤔😒 — Khan is Khan (@shaibyca11) February 7, 2021

The mega cricket tournament starts on February 20 in Karachi. Reigning champions Karachi Kings face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators in the opening game.

Around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed inside the National Stadium per match day, while some 5,500 will be admitted to the Gaddafi Stadium.