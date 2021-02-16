Tuesday, February 16, 2021  | 3 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’

It stars Aamina Sheikh, Zahid Ahmed

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’

Photo: Instagram/Faysal Quraishi

Actor Faysal Quraishi is all set to return to the big screen after six years with his upcoming film Sorry.

“Kyun bhaag rahe ho zindagi se [why are you running from life]?” a voice says in the teaser, to which Quraishi replies that he is not running away, but flying. 

Photo: Instagram/Sohail Javed

Raqeeb Se actor Faryal Mehmood will play the lead opposite Quraishi. Aamina Sheikh and Zahid Ahmed are also part of the cast. 

Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actor Sonya Hussyn was roped in to play the lead first, but she had to leave due to conflicting schedules.

Director Sohail Javed said the film’s shoot was put on hold in February 2019, when his father passed away. “A group of people started a social media campaign against our film,” he said. “Thankfully, we had a team which did not give up on us.”

Sohail has co-written the film with screenwriter Asma Nabeel.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faryal Mehmood Faysal Quraishi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
raqs e bismil episode 6, raqs e bismil episode 6 promo, raqs e bismil cast, raqse bismil episode 8, raqs bismil
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah's rise to fame
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah’s rise to fame
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Was Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding outfit made of gold and diamonds?
Was Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding outfit made of gold and diamonds?
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia
Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia
Receiving a lot of love for PSL6 anthem, says Naseebo...
Receiving a lot of love for PSL6 anthem, says Naseebo Lal
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
Zindagi Tamasha is no longer an Oscar contender
Zindagi Tamasha is no longer an Oscar contender
Priyanka Chopra reveals filmmaker advised her to 'fix her jaw'
Priyanka Chopra reveals filmmaker advised her to ‘fix her jaw’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.