HOME > Entertainment

Shahroz, Sadaf say public made them think about marriage

They tied the knot last year

Posted: Feb 25, 2021

Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Shahroz Sabzwari

Actor Shahroz Sabzwari revealed that his marriage to model Sadaf Kanwal happened all because of the public.

“We got together for an award function at which we had to perform,” Shahroz said on The Couple Show hosted by real-life couple Agha Ali and Hina Altaf. “There we hit it off and became very good friends.”

He said the two were still friends but the public started painting their relationship in a different light, pitching the idea of them tying the knot.

“Thank you, everyone,” said Kanwal.

Shahroz was married to actor Syra Yousuf for seven years. He came under fire after marrying Sadaf last year, with many people accusing him of cheating on Syra with the model.

The couple appeared in an interview where Sadaf remarked that she didn’t care about the trolls and was living a happy life.

