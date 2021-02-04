Sarmad Khoosat, Daniyal Zafar to feature in Mahira’s first production

The cast of Mahira Khan’s production debut Baarwan khiladi is out and it has some big names.

Adnan Sarwar, the director, shared a poster and expressed his gratitude for its producers Mahira and Nina Kashif. He said they are the “best producer he could ask for”.

Sarmad Khoosat, Kinza Hashmi, Mira Sethi, Daniyal Zafar, YouTuber Shahveer Jafry are part of the cast. Others include Khaqan Shahnawaz, Zarrar Khan and Meer Yousuf.

Mahira announced this week that she is venturing into production. She said Baarwan Khiladi is a coming-of-age story about friendships, relationships, love and courage.

She tagged Daniyal and Shahveer, but did not clarify if they were starring in the series.

The first season of Baarwan Khiladi will be released on Tapmad TV after the PSL final.