Sania Mirza can’t live ‘with or without’ Shoaib Malik

Tennis star Sania Mirza has “grammed” a perfect birthday wish for husband Shoaib Malik on his 40th birthday.

“Happy birthday to this guy [Shoaib] who I can’t live with or without,” Sania wrote. “May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success.”

Sania said she has a lot to say to Shoaib “in person” when he is back from practice, but she had to wish him on Instagram or else the wish would have been incomplete.

“…as they say, is it really a birthday wish if it hasn’t been done on gram?” she said.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010. Their son Izhaan was born in October 2018.

