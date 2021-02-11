Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Entertainment

Salman Khan apologises for misleading court in blackbuck case

He was arrested in 1998 for hunting two blackbucks

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Salman Khan apologises for misleading court in blackbuck case

File photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Salman Khan apologised Tuesday for “mistakenly” submitting a fake affidavit during a hearing of his blackbuck poaching case, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Salman attended his appeal against conviction through a video conference.

His lawyer Hastimal Sarawast told the court that the affidavit had been submitted “mistakenly” on August 8, 2003, and requested the actor be forgiven. 

Salman was ordered to submit his arms license after a case was registered against him under the Arms Act. He submitted an affidavit saying that he had lost his license. An FIR was also lodged by him at the Bandra Police station. However, his license was not lost, but given for renewal. 

Public prosecutor Bhavani Singh Bhati demanded that a case be filed against Salman because he “misled the court”. 

Salman was arrested in 1998 for illegally hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village in Jhodpur, where he was shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Two separate cases had been registered against the actor under section 51 of Wildlife Protection Act for poaching of the animals protected under law in 1998.

The trial court convicted him in both the cases, sentencing him to one year and five year imprisonment on February 17, 2006 and April 10, 2006 respectively.

However, the actor had appealed before the Jodhpur bench of the high court, challenging the 2006 verdict. The hearing concluded in May but the order was reserved by the high court.

