Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor welcome second child

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are now a family of four.

“Both Kareena and the baby are doing well,” Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor told Times of India on Sunday. “I have not seen my grandson yet but she told me she’s all right, and the baby is healthy, too.”

Randhir added he was over the moon to become a grandfather again and couldn’t wait to see his grandson.

Photo: Bollywood Hungama

Kareena was taken to the hospital late Saturday and the baby was born on Sunday morning, Bollywood Hungama reported.

Karisma Kapoor posted a childhood photo of Kareena and said: “That’s my sister when she was a newborn and she’s a mama once again!”

Photo: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor

Saif and Kareena announced in August last year that they were expecting their second child. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” the couple said in a joint statement.

In December, Kareena announced launching her book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible to help expecting women. It will be published by Juggernaut Books this year.

Photo: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016.