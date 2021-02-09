Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Entertainment

Reema Khan receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

She received first dose in January

SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Reema Khan receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: Instagram/Reema Khan

Film star Reema has received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

She shared a video of her vaccination with her followers. She can be seen sitting in a hall where several identical tables marked with numbers are arranged at a distance from one another. Reema is being vaccinated at table number eight.

Photo: Instagram/Reema Khan

“Today I’m going to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” she said. “The first one was fine. Let’s see.”

Reema said she had to wait at the vaccination centre for 15 to 30 minutes for any adverse effects of the vaccine. “It’s been 10 minutes. I have to wait for another 10 minutes and I can go home.”

Photo: Instagram/Reema Khan

Reema received her first dose on January 19, 2021. 

