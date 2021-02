Groove Mera came out last week

Groove Mera demanded very high notes, but Naseebo Lal’s patriotism was much higher.

Folksinger Naseebo Lal told SAMAA Digital that Groove Mera is the first song that has brought her such immense appreciation. She said people are happy that “Naseebo” has sung the official anthem for the Pakistan Super League.