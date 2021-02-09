Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58

Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of Raj Kapoor, suffered a cardiac arrest and died Tuesday afternoon.

Times of India reported that his brother Randhir Kapoor rushed him to Inlaks Hospital, Mumbai, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Rishi’s wife, Neetu Kapoor, confirmed the news in an Instagram post with Rajiv’s picture, reading ‘RIP’.

Rajiv debuted in Bollywood with the 1983 film Ek Jaan Hain Hum and rose to stardom with the 1985 Ram Teri Ganga Maili, directed by Raj. Other noteworthy films are Lava, Zalzala and Zabardast. He then took up film direction for the family company, RK Films.

Rishi passed away less than year ago on April 30, 2020.