Entertainment

Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah’s rise to fame

It is her first web series

Posted: Feb 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah’s rise to fame

Photo: File

The trailer of Hareem Shah’s highly anticipated web series Raaz is out and it’s all about her rise to fame.

The trailer opens with Hareem throwing money in the air as she slumps on her bed. “In a world of the internet, lies sell a lot,” a voice says in the background. It also features the infamous episode of the TikTok star slapping Mufti Qavi over “dirty and vulgar conversation”.

There are flashes showing Hareem dancing in the club and taking selfies with her fans. “You’re not crazy, you’re different,” a woman, apparently Hareem’s friend, tells her. “And those who’re different do something big in the world.”

The trailer closes with Hareem saying that she wants to be free because she is “fed up of stereotypes”.

Raaz is written by Mansoor Saeed, produced by Farhan Gohar, and directed by Asad Ali Zaidi. The series will air on UrduFlix, an OTT platform.

Shah rose to fame after she amassed over five million followers on TikTok. Last year, she was among the key voices objecting to the short-lived ban on TikTok by the Pakistani government.

She stirred controversy after being linked to various politicians, including Sheikh Rasheed and Farooq Sattar.

