Saturday, February 20, 2021  | 7 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

PSL6: Peshawar Zalmi appoints third brand ambassador

Owner promises a big reveal

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: Javed Afridi/Twitter

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has announced their third brand ambassador for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

“Welcome Esra Bilgiç to the Zalmi family,” Javed tweeted on Friday. 

Speculations were rife that Esra, who played Halime Sultan on the popular Turkish drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul, would be supporting Peshawar Zalmi after Javed dropped hints in July. Esra too tagged Javed in a tweet saying she would soon share “good news” with her Pakistani fans.

Mahira Khan was re-appointed as the ambassador on Tuesday. She has represented Peshawar Zalmi in the third (2018) and fourth (2019) editions. She also featured in the 2018 official Zalmi anthem Hum Zalmi.

Hania Aamir was also named one of the Zalmi ambassadors on Friday.

Javed announced he would shortly reveal the “Zalmi Kingdom”.

The mega cricket tournament starts on February 20 [today] in Karachi. Returning champions Karachi Kings will face Quetta Gladiators in the opening game.

Around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed inside the National Stadium per match day, while some 5,500 fans can watch the match at Gaddafi Stadium.

Esra Bilgic Peshawar Zalmi psl6
 
