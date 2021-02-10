Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Priyanka Chopra reveals filmmaker advised her to ‘fix her jaw’

Says her ex-manager agreed with the director

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra reveals filmmaker advised her to ‘fix her jaw’

Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka’s much-awaited memoir was released this week and made headlines due to its shocking revelations. The Quantico star, who said she was “emotional and excited” ahead of the launch, has unpacked her past in Unfinished.

Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Writing about her early days in the industry, Priyanka revealed the worst advice an aspiring actor could get by a filmmaker. 

“After a few minutes of small talk, the director told me to stand up and twirl for him,” Priyanka writes. “He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt.”

The director told Priyanka if she wanted to make it big in Bollywood, she needed to have her “proportions fixed”. He said he knew a doctor in Los Angeles who could help her.

“My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment,” said Priyanka. Soon after, she fired her manager.

Priyanka is one of Bollywood’s highest-paid stars. She has also made a name in Hollywood with the thriller drama Quantico and Baywatch.

Her latest release The White Tiger received critical acclaim and climbed Netflix’s Top 10 films list in 64 countries, according to India Today.

