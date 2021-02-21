Sunday, February 21, 2021  | 8 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Prince Harry to lose all honorary titles

He, Meghan Markle will not return as working royals

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 days ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 days ago
Prince Harry to lose all honorary titles

Photo: AFP

Britain’s Prince Harry will relinquish his honorary military appointments and patronages after confirming to Queen Elizabeth II that he and his wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royals, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, rocked the British monarchy when they quit frontline royal duties a year ago.

They have since embarked on a new life involving several commercial ventures in the United States, and now live in California.

Under the initial terms of their departure thrashed out at an emergency summit with the queen in early 2020, Harry had agreed to review the decision a year on.  

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. 

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

Prince Harry, a former soldier, holds several honorary military titles, as well as Commonwealth appointments and some other patronages.

Meghan was also handed several honorary roles after she wed Harry in a fairytale ceremony at Windsor Castle in May, 2018.

The couple, who are expecting their second child, are poised to give an “intimate” interview about their lives with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
raqs e bismil episode 9, raqs e bismil, raqs e bismil ost, raqs e bismil episode 1, raqs e bismil episode 4, imran, raqs e bismil episode 9 promo, raqs e bismil episode 9 full, raqs e bismil episode 9 full episode, imran ashraf drama, anoushay abbasi, hum tv, pakistani drama 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem for PSL6
Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem for PSL6
Driver arrested for killing Nicki Minaj's father in hit-and-run
Driver arrested for killing Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.