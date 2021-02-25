Thursday, February 25, 2021  | 12 Rajab, 1442
Pooja Bhatt picks Karachi as food champion of South Asia

She visited Karachi in 2003

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Pooja Bhatt picks Karachi as food champion of South Asia

Photo: AFP

Listen
Pooja Bhatt picked Karachi as the food champion of South Asia. The Indian actress and producer made the remarks during a recent interaction on Twitter. A user claimed that Karachi has the best food to offer in Pakistan whereas another claimed that it is the best in the entire South Asia. Truth. Karachi is the undisputed food champion of Pakistan. Don't bother coming at me on this.— sameer (@sameerchishty) February 24, 2021 Bhatt agree with the latter. I second that 🙌— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 24, 2021 Related: Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience She had visited Karachi for the Kara Film Festival in 2003.
Pooja Bhatt picked Karachi as the food champion of South Asia.

The Indian actress and producer made the remarks during a recent interaction on Twitter.

A user claimed that Karachi has the best food to offer in Pakistan whereas another claimed that it is the best in the entire South Asia.

Bhatt agree with the latter.

Related: Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience

She had visited Karachi for the Kara Film Festival in 2003.

 
