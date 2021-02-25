Pooja Bhatt picks Karachi as food champion of South Asia

Pooja Bhatt picked Karachi as the food champion of South Asia.

The Indian actress and producer made the remarks during a recent interaction on Twitter.

A user claimed that Karachi has the best food to offer in Pakistan whereas another claimed that it is the best in the entire South Asia.

Truth. Karachi is the undisputed food champion of Pakistan. Don’t bother coming at me on this. — sameer (@sameerchishty) February 24, 2021

Bhatt agree with the latter.

I second that 🙌 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 24, 2021

She had visited Karachi for the Kara Film Festival in 2003.