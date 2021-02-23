PK will have a sequel, confirms producer

PK producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra has confirmed the 2014 blockbuster will have a sequel.

The film starring Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Saurabh Shukla and late Sushant Singh Rajput received acclaim for its thought-provoking plot and characters.

The film circles around an alien named PK (Aamir Khan) who comes to earth and gets to know about different customs while searching for his remotewaa, which will send him back to his home planet.

The makers hinted at a sequel when the protagonist returns to earth accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor.

Chopra, according to a Mid-Day report, confirmed the development.

“We will make the sequel,” Hirani was quoted saying by Mid-Day. “We had shown Ranbir [Kapoor’s character landing on the planet] towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell but Abhijat [Joshi, writer] has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it.”

Hirani added: “We are not in the business of making money, we are in the business of making cinema.

“If making money [was our goal], by now, we would have made six to seven [installments of] Munna Bhai, and two to three [editions of] PK. We seek joy, happiness and peace over a few crores.”