Saturday, February 20, 2021  | 7 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem for PSL6

Abdullah Siddiqui, Altamash sing ‘Kingdom’

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem for PSL6

Photo: YouTube/Zalmi TV

The Zalmi “kingdom” has been revealed in its official anthem for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League. 

The anthem, titled Kingdom, premiered on Zalmi TV today, Saturday, shortly after owner Javed Afridi teased his followers with a cryptic tweet.

Kingdom has been sung by Abdullah Siddiqui and Atlamash, and features Zalmi’s ambassadors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Turkish star Esra Bilgiç, who played Halime Sultan on the popular series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

On Friday, Javed said he would shortly reveal the “Zalmi kingdom”, hinting at the song’s release.

The video opens with Hania running and barging into a cafe, where people are watching the Zalmis losing a match. The television is then kicked out of the café in anger, smashing glass all over.

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators also released their anthems, Bol Qalandars and Aar Ya Paar, on Friday. They have been sung by Abrarul Haq and rapper RAAMIS.

Aar Ya Paar features actors Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali.

Karachi Kings, Islamabad United and Multan Sultans have yet to release their anthems.

The mega cricket tournament starts today in Karachi. Returning champions Karachi Kings will face Quetta Gladiators in the opening game.

Around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed inside the National Stadium per match day, while some 5,500 fans can watch the match at Gaddafi Stadium.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Esra Bilgic LAHORE QALANDARS Peshawar Zalmi psl6 Quetta Gladiators
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah's rise to fame
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah’s rise to fame
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Driver arrested for killing Nicki Minaj's father in hit-and-run
Driver arrested for killing Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.