Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem for PSL6

The Zalmi “kingdom” has been revealed in its official anthem for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The anthem, titled Kingdom, premiered on Zalmi TV today, Saturday, shortly after owner Javed Afridi teased his followers with a cryptic tweet.

Kingdom has been sung by Abdullah Siddiqui and Atlamash, and features Zalmi’s ambassadors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Turkish star Esra Bilgiç, who played Halime Sultan on the popular series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

On Friday, Javed said he would shortly reveal the “Zalmi kingdom”, hinting at the song’s release.

The video opens with Hania running and barging into a cafe, where people are watching the Zalmis losing a match. The television is then kicked out of the café in anger, smashing glass all over.

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators also released their anthems, Bol Qalandars and Aar Ya Paar, on Friday. They have been sung by Abrarul Haq and rapper RAAMIS.

Aar Ya Paar features actors Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali.

Karachi Kings, Islamabad United and Multan Sultans have yet to release their anthems.

The mega cricket tournament starts today in Karachi. Returning champions Karachi Kings will face Quetta Gladiators in the opening game.

Around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed inside the National Stadium per match day, while some 5,500 fans can watch the match at Gaddafi Stadium.