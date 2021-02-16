Peshawar Zalmi appoints brand ambassador for PSL6

After much speculation, Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has announced their brand ambassador for PSL6.

Mahira Khan has returned to represent the Zalmi franchise for the third time. Javed said Tuesday that he was happy to make this announcement.

Mahira has represented Peshawar Zalmi in the third (2018) and fourth (2019) editions. She also featured in the 2018 official Zalmi anthem Hum Zalmi.

Earlier, Javed sparked speculations after he hinted at appointing Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç, who plays Halime Hatun on the popular drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

WHAT IF #ErtugrulGhazi JOIN PESHAWAR ZALMI AS A BRAND AMBASADOR ❓ — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) June 30, 2020

Bilgiç has visited Pakistan previously and worked with several brands, including Khaadi.

The mega cricket tournament starts on February 20 in Karachi. Reigning champions Karachi Kings face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators in the opening game.

Around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed inside the National Stadium per match day, while some 5,500 will be admitted to the Gaddafi Stadium.

