Tuesday, February 16, 2021  | 3 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Peshawar Zalmi appoints brand ambassador for PSL6

No, it's not Ertuğrul's Esra Bilgiç

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Peshawar Zalmi appoints brand ambassador for PSL6

Photo: Twitter

After much speculation, Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has announced their brand ambassador for PSL6.

Mahira Khan has returned to represent the Zalmi franchise for the third time. Javed said Tuesday that he was happy to make this announcement. 

Mahira has represented Peshawar Zalmi in the third (2018) and fourth (2019) editions. She also featured in the 2018 official Zalmi anthem Hum Zalmi.

Earlier, Javed sparked speculations after he hinted at appointing Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç, who plays Halime Hatun on the popular drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Bilgiç has visited Pakistan previously and worked with several brands, including Khaadi.

The mega cricket tournament starts on February 20 in Karachi. Reigning champions Karachi Kings face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators in the opening game.

Around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed inside the National Stadium per match day, while some 5,500 will be admitted to the Gaddafi Stadium.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahira Khan psl6
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
raqs e bismil episode 6, raqs e bismil episode 6 promo, raqs e bismil cast, raqse bismil episode 8, raqs bismil
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah's rise to fame
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah’s rise to fame
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Was Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding outfit made of gold and diamonds?
Was Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding outfit made of gold and diamonds?
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia
Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia
Receiving a lot of love for PSL6 anthem, says Naseebo...
Receiving a lot of love for PSL6 anthem, says Naseebo Lal
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
Zindagi Tamasha is no longer an Oscar contender
Zindagi Tamasha is no longer an Oscar contender
Priyanka Chopra reveals filmmaker advised her to 'fix her jaw'
Priyanka Chopra reveals filmmaker advised her to ‘fix her jaw’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.