‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer joins Peshawar Zalmi

Says she is excited

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer joins Peshawar Zalmi

Photo: Instagram/Dananeer Mobeen

Influencer Dananeer Mobeen has taken her pawri to the Pakistan Super League.

“I am so excited to announce that I’m now an official member of the Zalmi family,” Dananeer said on Sunday. She shared a photo in which she can be seen standing next to Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

Photo: Instagram/Dananeer Mobeen

Prior to this announcement, Dananeer posted a photo of herself dressed in yellow and wrote: “Yellow is the official colour of the season. Can you guess what’s coming next?”

Photo: Instagram/Dananeer Mobeen

Javed revealed his Zalmi Kingdom last week, which includes actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Turkish star Esra Bilgiç, who played Halime Sultan on the popular series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

The Zalmi anthem was released on Saturday. It features Abdullah Siddiqui and Altamash on vocals.

