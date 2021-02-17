Pakistani horror film Maya the Myth releases on Amazon Prime

Maya the Myth, a Pakistani horror film, has been released on Amazon Prime. The filmmaker claims it is based on true events.

The story revolves around a girl named Padmani, who hears mysterious voices coming from inside the wall of her room. One night, these creepy voices become one, and ask Padmani to make a sacrifice — of her unborn son.

“This Diwali will be auspicious for you,” a pandit tells Padmani in the film’s trailer. “You will be blessed with whatever you wish for.”

There are shots of a mysterious figure in red, wearing anklets walking towards a door. Padmani can be seen with her hands pressed hard against her ears, trying to block out the ghostly voices.

After Padmani sees her husband dead, the same pandit says: “Kuch hai to bus tumhara karam, baqi sab maya hai [only your deeds will remain, all else is an illusion].”

The film has been directed by S. Arslan Ali and features M. Ashraf, Hadiya Khan and Maa in lead roles. Faisal Junejo has produced it.

It was released on February 16.