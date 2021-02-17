Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani horror film Maya the Myth releases on Amazon Prime

Creators claim it is based on true events

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Pakistani horror film Maya the Myth releases on Amazon Prime

Photo: YouTube/Maya the Myth

Maya the Myth, a Pakistani horror film, has been released on Amazon Prime. The filmmaker claims it is based on true events.

The story revolves around a girl named Padmani, who hears mysterious voices coming from inside the wall of her room. One night, these creepy voices become one, and ask Padmani to make a sacrifice — of her unborn son.

“This Diwali will be auspicious for you,” a pandit tells Padmani in the film’s trailer. “You will be blessed with whatever you wish for.”

There are shots of a mysterious figure in red, wearing anklets walking towards a door. Padmani can be seen with her hands pressed hard against her ears, trying to block out the ghostly voices.

After Padmani sees her husband dead, the same pandit says: “Kuch hai to bus tumhara karam, baqi sab maya hai [only your deeds will remain, all else is an illusion].”

The film has been directed by S. Arslan Ali and features M. Ashraf, Hadiya Khan and Maa in lead roles. Faisal Junejo has produced it.

It was released on February 16.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Amazon Prime
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
raqs e bismil episode 6, raqs e bismil episode 6 promo, raqs e bismil cast, raqse bismil episode 8, raqs bismil
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah's rise to fame
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah’s rise to fame
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Was Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding outfit made of gold and diamonds?
Was Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding outfit made of gold and diamonds?
Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia
Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia
Receiving a lot of love for PSL6 anthem, says Naseebo...
Receiving a lot of love for PSL6 anthem, says Naseebo Lal
Zindagi Tamasha is no longer an Oscar contender
Zindagi Tamasha is no longer an Oscar contender
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Atif Aslam, Syra Yousuf come together for ‘Raat’
Atif Aslam, Syra Yousuf come together for ‘Raat’
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.