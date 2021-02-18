Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistan-born painter makes it to TIME100 Next list

Salman Toor is subverting societal norms

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan-born painter makes it to TIME100 Next list

Source: Salman Toor / Instagram

Salman Toor, a Lahore-born painter, has been named among 2021 TIME100 Next most influential people in the world.

“Everyone on this list is poised to make history,” says Dan Macsai, the TIME100 editorial director. “And in fact, many already have.”

Toor comments on societal norms by using conventional depictions for unconventional characters, mainly openly queer South Asian men.

The painting that has won him this honor was created through brushstrokes and lighting familiar to the 1800s to depict a modern scene – a young man seen in front of a mirror as a makeup artist and hairstylist prepare him for stage.

“He has made his career subverting the styles of old paintings by centering openly queer men of South Asian descent in an attempt to play with the idea of societal norms,” TIME said of Toor.

He was educated in the US and has shown his work in several cities around the world, including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, London, New Delhi, Cochin, Karachi and Lahore.

FaceBook WhatsApp
time magazine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
raqs e bismil episode 9, raqs e bismil, raqs e bismil ost, raqs e bismil episode 1, raqs e bismil episode 4, imran, raqs e bismil episode 9 promo, raqs e bismil episode 9 full, raqs e bismil episode 9 full episode, imran ashraf drama, anoushay abbasi, hum tv, pakistani drama 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah's rise to fame
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah’s rise to fame
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia
Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali
Atif Aslam, Syra Yousuf come together for ‘Raat’
Atif Aslam, Syra Yousuf come together for ‘Raat’
Abrarul Haq to 'fulfil' mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s dream
Abrarul Haq to ‘fulfil’ mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s dream
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.