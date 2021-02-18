Pakistan-born painter makes it to TIME100 Next list

Salman Toor, a Lahore-born painter, has been named among 2021 TIME100 Next most influential people in the world.

“Everyone on this list is poised to make history,” says Dan Macsai, the TIME100 editorial director. “And in fact, many already have.”

Toor comments on societal norms by using conventional depictions for unconventional characters, mainly openly queer South Asian men.

The painting that has won him this honor was created through brushstrokes and lighting familiar to the 1800s to depict a modern scene – a young man seen in front of a mirror as a makeup artist and hairstylist prepare him for stage.

“He has made his career subverting the styles of old paintings by centering openly queer men of South Asian descent in an attempt to play with the idea of societal norms,” TIME said of Toor.

He was educated in the US and has shown his work in several cities around the world, including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, London, New Delhi, Cochin, Karachi and Lahore.