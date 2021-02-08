Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Nomi Ansari is not happy about his new ‘faded’ passport

I paid a lot for it, says the designer

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Nomi Ansari is not happy about his new ‘faded’ passport

Photo: Facebook/Nomi Ansari

Designer Nomi Ansari is furious over the poor quality of his new passport.

Nomi vented his frustration at the government on social media. “So sad to see the quality of my new passport I paid a lot for,” he wrote. “Faded and washed out. Looks extremely fake.”

He complained that no one entertained him when he went to the passport office. “No one wanted to do anything about it.”

He added that the officials kept arguing over a national document that represents a person at various immigration counters. 

Nomi designed in December last year the uniforms for AirSial cabin crew. The airline thanked Ansari for designing the uniforms according to international standards but also giving them the a modest image matching Pakistan’s culture and traditions.

He also designed in 2016 uniforms for the PIA.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nomi Ansari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
junaid khan actor, hira mani, pakistani films, pakistani dramas, lollywood, singer, songwriter,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress
What's the Urdu poetry on Bakhtawar’s mehndi dress about?
What’s the Urdu poetry on Bakhtawar’s mehndi dress about?
Bakhtawar reveals how her wedding was similar to her parents'
Bakhtawar reveals how her wedding was similar to her parents’
Sania Mirza can't live 'with or without' Shoaib Malik
Sania Mirza can’t live ‘with or without’ Shoaib Malik
Trailer out for Parineeti-starrer The Girl on the Train
Trailer out for Parineeti-starrer The Girl on the Train
Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?
Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?
Mahira Khan’s production debut Baarwan Khiladi to premiere on Tapmad...
Mahira Khan’s production debut Baarwan Khiladi to premiere on Tapmad TV
Everything you need to know about Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore
Everything you need to know about Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore
This truck is the last vehicle registered in Benazir’s name
This truck is the last vehicle registered in Benazir’s name
How long did it take to make Bakhtawar’s valima outfit?
How long did it take to make Bakhtawar’s valima outfit?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.