Tuesday, February 23, 2021  | 10 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Netflix to automatically download movies viewers may be interested in

Feature currently available on Android phones

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Netflix to automatically download movies viewers may be interested in

Photo Courtesy: Netflix

Listen
Netflix has announced that it has come up with a feature that will automatically download content according to users’ genre preference. According to a Techcrunch report, the user will pick either 1GB, 3GB and 5GB of storage space on their mobile for downloads after connecting to Wi-Fi. The downloaded content can also be streamed on TV after connecting it to your mobile. Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation Patrick Flemming says it will make selection easier for the website’s subscribers. “We want to make discovering your next new favourite series or film even easier — whether you’re connected or not,” he said. The feature was tested last year and has been made available recently. It is only available on Android phones, and the iOS version will be released later.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Entertainment netflix online shows

Netflix has announced that it has come up with a feature that will automatically download content according to users’ genre preference.

According to a Techcrunch report, the user will pick either 1GB, 3GB and 5GB of storage space on their mobile for downloads after connecting to Wi-Fi. The downloaded content can also be streamed on TV after connecting it to your mobile.

Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation Patrick Flemming says it will make selection easier for the website’s subscribers.

“We want to make discovering your next new favourite series or film even easier — whether you’re connected or not,” he said.

The feature was tested last year and has been made available recently. It is only available on Android phones, and the iOS version will be released later.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem for PSL6
Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem for PSL6
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Driver arrested for killing Nicki Minaj's father in hit-and-run
Driver arrested for killing Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali
Teaser released for Mahira Khan’s ‘Baarwan Khiladi’
Teaser released for Mahira Khan’s ‘Baarwan Khiladi’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.