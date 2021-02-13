Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani

Actor Hira Mani has a message for those criticising Naseebo Lal—bury your face in the pillow and sleep.

Groove Mera has been receiving mixed reviews since its release last week, with many questioning the Pakistan Super League for roping in folksinger Naseebo Lal, and others appreciating it for a fresh and unique composition. Hira is among those who loved Naseebo’s vocals in Groove Mera despite all the criticism.

On Friday, the Do Bol actor wrote a long note of praise for the singer, calling her the “queen of PSL”.

“What a song!” said Hira. “A real artist is a real artist.”

Photo: Instagram/Hira Mani

She said that Naseebo has been ruling millions of hearts since the 1980s when there was no internet. “Naseebo has hit a six even today. There hasn’t been a more popular PSL anthem.”

Hira remarked that those who can’t listen to Naseebo should “bury their faces in the pillow and sleep”.

She wished Naseebo more success and thanked the PSL for Groove Mera.

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar came under fire for bashing the Pakistan Super League and ridiculing Groove Mera. Celebrities including Farhan Shahid, Anoushey Ashraf and Haroon Shahid criticised Shoaib for his insensitive remarks.

The anthem features Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus).

