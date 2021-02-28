Sunday, February 28, 2021  | 15 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Meet the Pakistani blogger who is an Aishwarya lookalike

Indian media called her Rai's doppelganger

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Meet the Pakistani blogger who is an Aishwarya lookalike

Photo: Insta/Aamna Imran

Pakistani blogger Aamna Imrann is getting a lot of attention from media for bearing an uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya Rai.

She has posted a lot of pictures on her Instagram of her with makeup and styling similar to the Bollywood actor. Together with the eye-makeup and a lip liner, she has managed to look like Aishwarya.

Photo: Instagram

Several India media outlets have also termed her Aishwarya’s doppleganger. Even her bio says “Media Says: “Aishwarya Rai Doppelgänger”.

