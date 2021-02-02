Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Mahira Khan’s production debut Baarwan Khiladi to premiere on Tapmad TV

It’s an animated show about cricket

Mahira Khan’s production debut Baarwan Khiladi to premiere on Tapmad TV

Photo courtesy: https://www.instagram.com/mahirahkhan/

Mahira Khan takes her first step from acting into production in partnership with Nina Kashif to produce a first of its kind original for Tapmad TV. A much-anticipated debut season of Baarwan Khiladi, is nearing its completion and will be releasing its first season on Tapmad TV after the PSL finals.

When asked why Mahira Khan chose a cricket related series and the Tapmad platform, she said:

“I wanted my first production to be streamed on a Pakistani platform. Cricket is at the heart and soul of so many Pakistanis, yet there has been a dearth of quality content around it. But more importantly the story struck me as something I would want to tell. A story about the youth of this country!

Tapmad TV; is Pakistan’s largest digitally focused entertainment platform and Mahira Khan’s choice of supporting a local, home grown platform to release her first production is a remarkable encouragement for the local industry.

After months of tireless labor, the team is now ready to announce the launch of Mahira’s first ever original production on Tapmad’s digital platform – Baarwan Khiladi!

Soul Fry Films, the newly formed production company wanted to launch some new young upcoming talents as leads, such as the rising star and musician Danyal Zafar and the already digitally acclaimed Shahveer Jafry in this series.

Baarwan Khiladi in its essence is a coming of age show. A show about relationships, friendships, egos, team spirit and of course the game we all are so passionate about.

Tapmad TV CEO, Yassir Pasha was quoted as saying, “We are extremely proud that Mahira Khan, Nina Kasif and Soul Fry Films has chosen to create this one of kind original with Tapmad and we feel it speaks to our audience as a feel good drama series with our national sport as its back drop.”

Tapmad TV is a full-scale streaming platform for over-the-top (OTT) freemium television and a premium subscription service offering HD Live streaming, VOD, movies, sports and educational content.

