Mahira Khan is producing a film on cricket

Mahira Khan is venturing into film production for the first time with a story on cricket.

“There is a story behind everything and I live for stories – hearing them and telling them,” she wrote on Instagram.

In another post, she shared a poster of the film titled Baarwan Khiladi. It is a coming-of-age story about friendships, relationships, love and courage, she said.

The actor tagged young filmmaker Shahveer Jafry and Daniyal Zafar, who is the brother of Ali Zafar. She did not, however, clarify if both these will star in the film.