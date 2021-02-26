Madhuri Dixit to play superstar in debut web series

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her debut on Netflix.

Madhuri will star in a web series produced by Karan Johar, PinkVilla reported Thursday.

She will play a superstar who mysteriously goes missing. It will be her first project with actor Sanjay Kapoor after 25 years. They were last seen in Raja (1995).

In an interview with Mid-Day, Madhuri said she loves the digital format because it enables actors to experiment with their characters compared to a three-hour film. “It allows an actor to do so much more with the narrative,” she said.

The show was scheduled to be shot in March last year, but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was resumed in October and will be completed in March this year.

Madhuri’s last release was Kalank in 2019.

