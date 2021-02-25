Listen to your favourite Pakistani artists on Spotify

Music streaming app Spotify has been launched in Pakistan and artists here couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s official [that] Spotify is now in Pakistan,” Hadiqa Kiani said on Wednesday. “Also just got word that my entire catalogue is on the app.”

It’s official, @Spotify is now in Pakistan! Also just got word that my entire catalogue is on the app, have you downloaded it yet? 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/PIZOonwevC — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) February 24, 2021

Asim Azhar also expressed excitement to have his music on Spotify.

FINALLY!!! 🥳 honoured to be a part of history. #SpotifyInPakistan 💚🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/x1u9uMzPck — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) February 24, 2021

Spotify announced on Monday that it would be launching in more than 80 new markets in the world, including Pakistan.

It offers free audio streaming and users can subscribe to premium packages for ad-free services.