Thursday, February 25, 2021  | 12 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Listen to your favourite Pakistani artists on Spotify

It has launched in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Listen to your favourite Pakistani artists on Spotify

Photo: Spotify Pakistan

Music streaming app Spotify has been launched in Pakistan and artists here couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s official [that] Spotify is now in Pakistan,” Hadiqa Kiani said on Wednesday. “Also just got word that my entire catalogue is on the app.”

Asim Azhar also expressed excitement to have his music on Spotify. 

Spotify announced on Monday that it would be launching in more than 80 new markets in the world, including Pakistan.

It offers free audio streaming and users can subscribe to premium packages for ad-free services.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asim Azhar Hadiqa Kiani spotify
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem for PSL6
Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem for PSL6
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Driver arrested for killing Nicki Minaj's father in hit-and-run
Driver arrested for killing Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run
Amna Ilyas is tired of trolls discussing her cleavage
Amna Ilyas is tired of trolls discussing her cleavage
‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer joins Peshawar Zalmi
‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer joins Peshawar Zalmi
Teaser released for Mahira Khan’s ‘Baarwan Khiladi’
Teaser released for Mahira Khan’s ‘Baarwan Khiladi’
Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann are now engaged
Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann are now engaged
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.