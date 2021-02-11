Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut thinks she’s ‘better than Meryl Streep’

I'm more like Marlon Brando, she says

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut thinks she’s ‘better than Meryl Streep’

Photo: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will swallow her pride if you prove she is not the best performer in the world.

“I’m open for debate if anyone can show me more brilliance of craft than mine,” wrote the Panga actor. “Until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride.”

Kangana posted a collage of two photos from her upcoming films Thalaivi and Dhaakadd, and said no actor in the world has displayed a wider range of characters than she has.

“I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions, but I can also do skilled action like Gal Gadot.”

She called Streep and other Hollywood actors “invaders on the lands of American Indians” and herself a native Indian who wants to “protect her land”.

“I’m more like Marlon Brando,” said Kangana. “I snubbed Filmfare [Awards] just how Brando snubbed the Oscars.”

At the 45th Academy Awards in 1973, Marlon declined the Best Actor award for his role in The Godfather in a protest against Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans.

Streep is the only actor with most Oscar nominations in the acting category (21), of which she has won three. She also has 32 Golden Globe nominations to her credit, including eight wins.

Kangana made headlines last week after she called Rihanna a “porn singer” and accused her of receiving bribes from Pakistan for speaking up on farmer protests in India.

Kangana, a name now synonymous with self-praise and jingoism, has been attacking members of her own fraternity and others who don’t endorse her opinions. She has also openly voiced her support for the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially Narendra Modi, and called for war against Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kangana Ranaut Meryl Streep
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bakhtawar reveals how her wedding was similar to her parents'
Bakhtawar reveals how her wedding was similar to her parents’
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka's silence on protesting Indian farmers
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka’s silence on protesting Indian farmers
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Falak Shabbir gets trolled for expressing love for his wife
Falak Shabbir gets trolled for expressing love for his wife
Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?
Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
How long did it take to make Bakhtawar’s valima outfit?
How long did it take to make Bakhtawar’s valima outfit?
This bashing has to stop: Mehwish Hayat on PSL anthem
This bashing has to stop: Mehwish Hayat on PSL anthem
This truck is the last vehicle registered in Benazir’s name
This truck is the last vehicle registered in Benazir’s name
Bakhtawar Bhutto wins over internet with new wedding photo
Bakhtawar Bhutto wins over internet with new wedding photo
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.