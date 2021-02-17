Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
Entertainment

Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali

Movie also stars Shabana Azmi

Posted: Feb 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali

Photo: Instagram/Jemima Khan

Jemima Khan shared on Tuesday photos from the sets of her first film What’s Love Got To Do With It, which stars Sajal Ali.

Sajal also posted a photo of herself with Jemima, in which the two can be seen smiling at the camera.

Photo: Instagram/Sajal Ali

What’s Love Got To Do With It is Jemima’s first film as a producer under her production house Instinct Productions. She had announced the project in November last year.

It also stars famous British celebrities such as Emma Thompson, Lily James, and Shahzad Latif. 

Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi is also part of the cast.

Photo: Instagram/Jemima Khan

Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who has films like Mr. India (1987) and The Bandit Queen (1994) to his credit, is directing it. He told Variety last year that the film is about “cultural clashes”.

“It’s a story of identities,” he said. “It’s about cultural clashes and it’s a comedy, but it’s about hiding behind an identity and how identities can become tribal, and how tribalism can lead to clashes and fundamentalism. It’s a rom-com, but based on this fundamental idea of people adopting identities out of fear of marginalisation.”

Photo: Instagram/Jemima Khan

Jemima was the producer of the 2019 Emmy-nominated docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed for HBO and the award-winning docuseries The Clinton Affair for A&E Networks, which aired on Sky Atlantic in 2018.

Sajal has worked in a Bollywood crime thriller Mom (2019) alongside the late Sridevi. The film was a critical and commercial hit.

Jemima Goldsmith Jemima Khan Sajal Ali Sajal Aly
 
