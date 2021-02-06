Saturday, February 6, 2021  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra’s old apartment

She’d been house-hunting for years

Posted: Feb 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra's old apartment

Photo: Instagram/Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actor Jacqeline Fernandez has found herself a perfect home.

Jacqueline has moved into Priyanka Chopra’s old apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, PinkVilla reported Saturday. It has five bedrooms, an expansive living area and a balcony.

It is the same apartment where Priyanka’s wedding took place in 2018.

Jacqueline had been looking for a change of space in Bandra for two years. A source told PinkVilla that Priyanka doesn’t own the apartment anymore. Her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddarth Chopra have returned to their Yari Road apartment.

Jacqueline will be seen next in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. She is also shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh.

Jacqueline Fernandez Priyanka Chopra Jonas
 
